CZW Announces PPV Offerings for June

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) issued an announcement on some pay-per-view events that will be available for the promotion in June. The on demand events include Wrestling’s Worst Injuries and Girlz: Top Heavy & Tough. Here’s the full announcement on the June PPV offerings from the promotion:

CZW HAS THE MOST BRUTAL WRESTLING ACTION ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN JUNE!

The worst pain imaginable… Limbs shouldn’t move that way… That had to cause a concussion… These are just a few of the things you’ll be shouting when you check out June’s Wrestling’s Worst Injuries. Plus, the CZW ladies are showcasing their assets in June’s Girlz: Top Heavy & Tough. Don’t miss a minute of the mayhem! Here’s the details on the shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in April:

CZW: Wrestling’s Worst Injuries – Featuring three brutal matches! Murder By Kicks vs. The Rep; Conor Claxton vs. Mitch Vallen; Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

CZW Girlz: Top Heavy & Tough – Featuring four hard-hitting matches! Shanna vs. Hannia; Sassy Stephanie vs. Tessa Blancherd; Cherry Bomb vs. Leva Bates; Athena vs. Nia Barela

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.