CZW Live Results 9.25.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CZW’s latest live event took place on Sunday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Blackwood, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Action Andretti defeated Sebastian Cage

* Matt Quay defeated Jarett Diaz

* Vinny Talotta defeated Boom Harden

* Paul Jordane defeated Michael Mistretta

* Isaiah Wolf defeated Grim

* Eran Ashe & Milk Chocolate defeated Griffin McCoy & The REP