CZW Live Results 9.25.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
CZW’s latest live event took place on Sunday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Blackwood, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:
* Action Andretti defeated Sebastian Cage
* Matt Quay defeated Jarett Diaz
* Vinny Talotta defeated Boom Harden
* Paul Jordane defeated Michael Mistretta
* Isaiah Wolf defeated Grim
* Eran Ashe & Milk Chocolate defeated Griffin McCoy & The REP
