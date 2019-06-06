wrestling / News

CZW Planning Memorial Event for Late Wrestling Photographer Lyle C. Williams

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CZW CZW Cage

PWInsider reports that there will be a memorial for the late independent wrestling scene photographer, Lyle C. Williams, later this weekend on Saturday, June 8. Williams was also active in assisting behind the scenes for independent wrestling and CZW.

Williams is reportedly scheduled to be laid to rest at The Pitman Church (500 Pitman Road) in Sewell, NJ from 9 AM – 12 PM. Additionally, CZW is said to be planning a memorial event for Williams to help his family. More details will be released at a later date.

