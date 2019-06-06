wrestling / News
CZW Planning Memorial Event for Late Wrestling Photographer Lyle C. Williams
June 6, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there will be a memorial for the late independent wrestling scene photographer, Lyle C. Williams, later this weekend on Saturday, June 8. Williams was also active in assisting behind the scenes for independent wrestling and CZW.
Williams is reportedly scheduled to be laid to rest at The Pitman Church (500 Pitman Road) in Sewell, NJ from 9 AM – 12 PM. Additionally, CZW is said to be planning a memorial event for Williams to help his family. More details will be released at a later date.
