CZW News: MJF Out of Cage of Death, Likely To Be Stripped of CZW Title, Updated Cage of Death Card

– As we reported earlier today, MJF suffered a fractured elbow that will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. This includes CZW’s Cage of Death event on December 9. PWinsider reports that CZW is going to announce later today that MJF will be stripped of the title. While the plan is likely to crown a new champion at the event, that is not confirmed at this time.

– CZW is currently looking at four different possibilities for a new Cage of Death match at the show, which could include Atsushi Onita. Onita is already set for the event and the plan had been to announce his match, a tag team match, tonight. He will sign autographs that day as part of a special afternoon event with live matches and the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game playing on large screens inside the Arena. Admission is a $5 donation or a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. The price of an autograph will be different.

– Cage of Death will stream live, but CZW has yet to announce what outlet will carry it. Here’s the card as of now:

FMW Death Match legend Atsushi Onita to make his in-ring debut at 2300 Arena.

*CAGE OF DEATH: TBA.

.

*TABLES MATCH: CZW Tag Team Champions BLK OUT vs. The Rep.

*CZW Wired Champion Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro.

*Hardcore Match: The Office (Mister Claxton & Brandon Kirk& Kasey Catal & Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen & Dan O’Hare & Maria Manic

*Joe Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds

*John Silver vs. Shane Strickland

*Mance Warner vs. David Starr

*Leyla Hirsh open challenge.

*Ricky Shane Page to compete.