wrestling / News
CZW Night of Infamy Lineup for Tonight
November 30, 2019 | Posted by
– FITE.TV will be streaming CZW Night of Infamy tonight. The event will be held in Voorhees, New Jersey. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight below:
* CZW Champion Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox
* Inter-Gender Circle of Sacrifice Match: Jimmy LLoyd vs. Kasey Catal
* Ava Everett & Anthony Greene vs. Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling
* Death Match: Conor Claxton vs. Jimmy Chondo
* Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy vs. Adrian Alanis & LeonRuff & Liam Gray
