CZW Night of Infamy Lineup for Tonight

– FITE.TV will be streaming CZW Night of Infamy tonight. The event will be held in Voorhees, New Jersey. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight below:

* CZW Champion Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox

* Inter-Gender Circle of Sacrifice Match: Jimmy LLoyd vs. Kasey Catal

* Ava Everett & Anthony Greene vs. Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling

* Death Match: Conor Claxton vs. Jimmy Chondo

* Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy vs. Adrian Alanis & LeonRuff & Liam Gray