CZW Possibly Spoils News of Matt Riddle Signing With WWE

– CZW appears to have let the cat out of the bag regarding Matt Riddle signing with WWE. The company released a graphic for Riddle’s match against Johnny Sliver at Saturday’s show in Voorhees, New Jersey which listed it as “one of Matt Riddle’s final indy appearances before going to WWE.”

As Wrestling Inc notes, that image has been removed and replaced with an image that simple calls it “one of Matt Riddle’s final indy appearances.” You can see both images below.

There has been a lot of word that Riddle is WWE-bound after he backed out of several appearances, including one for Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland the weekend of SummerSlam. He was also pulled from Battle of Los Angeles but is booked with EVOLVE for their August shows. EVOLVE and WWN Live have a good working relationship with WWE, and WWE talent has occasionally appeared at their shows.

Neither WWE nor Riddle have confirmed any news of his signing at this point.