CZW Postpones Twisted Metal Show, Says Police Threatened To Shut It Down

CZW has postponed their Twisted Metal show set to take place tomorrow after police told them they would shut it down. The show was set to take place on Saturday in New Jersey until CZW issued a statement on social media announcing that it had been indefinitely postponed.

The statement noted that they have worked with New Jersey including their State Athletic Commission for years and spoke with them specifically about this event, and everything was in the clear. However, they received a call from Deptford County saying that someone had contacted the police in regard to a New Jersey administation code regarding “extreme wrestling,” and the police said they would shut the show down. The owner of the junkyard the show had been set to take place in also said that she had received threats regarding hosting the show.

