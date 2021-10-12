CZW Returning to Live Events With Renaissance of Tradition Benefit Show

CZW is making its return to live shows with a benefit show later this month. The company announced on Monday evening that they will hold Renaissance of Tradition on October 24th as a show to benefit Brest Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the show, which will be “Pay What You Wish,” will be donated.

Thus far Fred Yehi, Diego Hill, Vinny Talotta, and Lucky 13th have been announced for the show, which takes place in Blackwood, New Jersey at Studio Z.

