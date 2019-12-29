CZW To Debut on PPV and On Demand in January

– CZW is headed to PPV and On Demand services starting next month. The company announced in a press release that they will be available on cable and satellite On Demand and PPV starting in January:

CZW IS COMING TO ON-DEMAND AND PAY-PER-VIEW IN 2020!

For the first time ever, CZW is coming to on demand and pay-per-view in January 2020!

All the hardcore action, all the bloody pain, all the sexy female fighters, and all the ultraviolent wrestling you’ve been demanding will be available every month on demand and on pay-per-view! Don’t miss a minute of the mayhem as CZW will have the following shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in January:

CZW: Combat Zone’s Bloodiest Wars – Featuring DJ HYDE/MASADA vs ATUSHI ONITA/MATT TREMONT, MANCE WARNER vs RICKEY SHANE PAGE

CZW Girlz – Featuring HANIA vs ATHENA, MERCEDES MARTINEZ vs ALLIE

Every month, CZW will be bringing their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!