CZW To Hold 18th Annual Tournament of Death Tomorrow

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) will hold the 18th annual Tournament of Death tomorrow in Voorhees, New Jersey at the Colossal Sports Academy at the Coliseum (333 Preston Avenue) at 2 PM. It includes the following matches:

*Shattered Dreams Pane of Glass Death Match: Last year’s TOD winner Jimmy Lloyd vs. John Wayne Murdoch.

*Doors of Death Match:Officer Dan O’Hare vs. SHLAK

* Summer Fun Time Death Match: Conor Claxton vs. Jimmy Lyon.

*: Barbed wire boards and Light tube bundles: Casanova Valentine vs. BIG F’N JOE

*Non-Tournament Death Match/Fans Bring The Weapons: Bulldozer Matt Tremont vs. Mance Warner

*The Rep vs. Murder by Kicks.