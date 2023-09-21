CZW Announces Postponement of Tournament of Death Due To Weather

CZW has announced that this year’s Tournament of Death has been delayed to October 7 at 2 PM, citing inclement weather. The statement reads:

After extensive discussions with the talent, staff and everyone involved, we’ve made a difficult decision of postponing Tournament of Death XX to Saturday, October 7th at 2pm due to inclement weather.

This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we wanted to ensure that does traveling from out of town are able to properly make necessary arrangements. We also wanted to make sure that we can put on the best show possible for the fans and on tape. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

For those who have already purchased a ticket, you will be granted a pair of free entries to Limelight 21 at Havre de Grace, MD on Sunday, October 1st as well as a photo-op and meet and greet with the Tournament of Death XX field and the trophy.

We would like to show our extreme gratitude to every entrant who gave us nothing but support and offered to step up to make this as painless as possible. The field will be unchanged, and we are incredibly lucky to have such wonderful group of stars.

If you would like a refund, please let us know and they will be processed after the event.

Thank you everyone for your patience and support. It’s been a difficult year but CZW is dedicated to keep moving forward and continue to give the fans the best of pro wrestling we can offer.