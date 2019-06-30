D Destro on PCO Eventually Becoming ROH Champion, Their Entrance at MSG

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed D Destro for its WINCLY podcast. D Destro discussed working as the manager for PCO and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Destro on PCO’s entrance for the tag match at Madison Square Garden: “I always say that when we die, the only thing coming with us is our souvenirs. So that was a nice souvenir [at MSG] and I’ve kept a picture of each video that we’ve done. But Madison Square Garden, wow! That was really impressive with all of the fans and you got goosebumps all over your body.”

Destro on PCO coming up with the idea: “It was PCO who had that idea as I saw in a movie that Frankenstein was in a chair. I said to him that it would be good to have that chair on the stage and it worked.”

Destro on if fans can expect to see more of him in ROH: “I think if we keep working hard together, then one day we’re gonna be together again because we have so many ideas for the character. I know if we keep working hard on the character, then a company’s gonna say, ‘Ok, let’s bring in Destro.'”

Destro on fans thinking PCO should’ve beaten Matt Taven for the ROH Championship: “I don’t know ROH’s plan but one day everybody is gonna say that [PCO] deserves to be world champion. I think if he keeps working hard and if the fans want something, that’s the way it goes. The goal is to work hard and put that character on the map. It’s gonna come.”

Destro on working with PCO: “I met those guys and they are real nice. But I’m putting so much energy on PCO, it would be hard to put energy on three guys. I’m always thinking about PCO the character and one video each week is a lot of energy. It’s a lot of pressure just to put one character on the map like that. Let’s say a trainer has 100 clients – he will be less good than one with three or four clients. So, I’m putting a lot of energy on PCO because it’s a friend. At the same time, we’re together every day and chatting about what we can do. I’m putting all of my energy with him.”