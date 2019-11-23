D-Generation X Appears in the Ring Following Smackdown

– D-Generation X made an appearance during tonight’s Smackdown on NXT’s side, and they had a mini-reunion after the show. Wrestling Inc reports that after Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg appeared to lead Team NXT into battle, the trio got together in the ring after cameras had turned off.

During the dark segment, the three invited King Corbin to join them. After he agreed, they attacked and Corbin took a punch from Road Dogg, a Sweet Chin Music from HBK and then a Pedigree from the Game. That ended the show for the live crowd.

You can see pics and video of the group appearing at the end of Smackdown below: