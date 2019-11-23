wrestling / News
D-Generation X Appears in the Ring Following Smackdown
– D-Generation X made an appearance during tonight’s Smackdown on NXT’s side, and they had a mini-reunion after the show. Wrestling Inc reports that after Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg appeared to lead Team NXT into battle, the trio got together in the ring after cameras had turned off.
During the dark segment, the three invited King Corbin to join them. After he agreed, they attacked and Corbin took a punch from Road Dogg, a Sweet Chin Music from HBK and then a Pedigree from the Game. That ended the show for the live crowd.
You can see pics and video of the group appearing at the end of Smackdown below:
BREAK IT DOWN!#WWENXT IS HERE!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YFG2F925QA
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
@TripleH, @ShawnMichaels & @WWERoadDogg are leading #WWENXT to the ring!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ESKAU44D6z
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
It's PANDEMONIUM on #SmackDown! #SurvivorSeries #SmackDown #WWERaw #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nXdY2txBe1
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
It's PANDEMONIUM on #SmackDown! #SurvivorSeries #SmackDown #WWERaw #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nXdY2txBe1
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Departing TNA, Altercation With Bubba the Love Sponge, Being Told WWE Didn’t Want Her
- Bruce Prichard on Kurt Angle Debuting as a Heel at Survivor Series 1999, Why Shawn Stasiak Was Angle’s Opponent
- Jim Ross Discusses If Bill Watts Clashed With The Kliq Backstage in WWE in 1995, If He Was Given Full Creative Control, If Bringing Him In Was His Idea
- Latest on Jim Cornette’s NWA Resignation: Why Line Wasn’t Edited Out Initially, Heat Over Anti-AEW Comments