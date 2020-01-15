D-Generation X Reunion Announced for WWE MSG Show in March, Ticket Pre-Sale Code

– The official Madison Square Garden website has announced that there will be a D-Generation X (DX) reunion for the upcoming WWE Road to WrestleMania live event on March 22. WWE Hall of Famers and D-Generation X members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac will be appearing at the venue for the event.

As previously reported, the event will be headlined by Seth Rollins and The AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw women’s title was also announced for the card earlier this week.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10:00 am EST. The ticket pre-sale has begun at Ticketmaster.com. The pre-sale code is SOCIAL.