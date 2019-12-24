wrestling / News

D-Generation X Set For This Week’s After the Bell

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
D-Generation X After the Bell

– Corey Graves’ guests for the Christmas week episode of After the Bell will be none other than D-Generation X. WWE announced on Raw that Shawn Michaels and Triple H will be Graves’ guests on this week’s episode, which will release on Thursday:

