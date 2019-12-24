wrestling / News
D-Generation X Set For This Week’s After the Bell
December 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Corey Graves’ guests for the Christmas week episode of After the Bell will be none other than D-Generation X. WWE announced on Raw that Shawn Michaels and Triple H will be Graves’ guests on this week’s episode, which will release on Thursday:
🎅🏽🎅🏽🎅🏽 https://t.co/IM8IQc93Ps
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 24, 2019
