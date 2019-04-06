wrestling / News
Pics, Video of D-Generation X WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and Chyna) being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
He's got kind of a big job now…@TripleH wants to set some ground rules for this #WWEHOF speech. pic.twitter.com/EPNDlKViAq
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"He can't fire me!" – @RealBillyGunn is having a blast at #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/HAqNqTJDpv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
#ThankYouChyna. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/McB5CdNLu5
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
.@WWERoadDogg has some things to say… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DTnZZTebxR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
"We wouldn't be where we're at or who we are without the contributions of the 9th Wonder of the World #Chyna." – @ShawnMichaels #WWEHOF@TheRealXPac @RealBillyGunn @WWERoadDogg @TripleH pic.twitter.com/gs27mPTev3
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
That didn't quite go as planned…#WWEHOF @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/Icfh4fuxwV
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"Is it still $9.99?" – @TheRealXPac
Yes, yes, it is…unless you're a NEW subscriber, of course! 😉 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/sMqRb89D1B
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
#DXBeingDX… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/RHgaAszINM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
Often imitated, never duplicated.#WWEHOF @TripleH pic.twitter.com/YmY1N3uEI7
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"Forever." – @TripleH to @StephMcMahon #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/JT2uEmZWkf
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
#DX owes the @WWEUniverse, and the whole world, a "heartfelt apology".#WWEHOF @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/M5uDc20NkW
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Group hug time!#WWEHOF @TripleH @ShawnMichaels @TheRealXPac @RealBillyGunn @WWERoadDogg pic.twitter.com/x5YbQ2fggi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
"IF YOU'RE NOT DOWN WITH DX BEING IN THE HALL OF FAME, WE GOT TWO WORDS FOR YA!"
Welcome to the #WWEHOF, #DX! pic.twitter.com/yepoqBSP9p
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Oh, we're down with this.@TripleH @ShawnMichaels @WWERoadDogg @RealBillyGunn @TheRealXPac & Chyna are officially enshrined in the @WWE Hall of Fame, and the celebration is ON! #WWEHOF #DX pic.twitter.com/4xxnsbLyKc
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Pics, Video of Bret Hart Being Attacked By Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Charlotte and Andrade Spotted On Red Carpet Together
- The Revival Continue To Express Frustration With WWE, Say It Would Be Easier If They Looked At It As ‘Just A Job’
- Backstage Rumors on WrestleMania 35 Main Event Winner, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Has Input on Who Will Win