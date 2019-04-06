wrestling / News

Pics, Video of D-Generation X WWE Hall of Fame Induction

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
D-Generation X DX WWE Hall of Fame

Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and Chyna) being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

D-Generation X, WWE Hall of Fame, Ashish

More Stories

loading