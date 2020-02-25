WWE News: D-Von Dudley Wishes Happy Birthday to Sons, RAW Top 10

– D-Von Dudley tweeted Happy Birthday to his twin boys today and teased that we’ll be seeing more of them soon: “I want to say happy 25th birthday to my two boys Terrence and Terrell. (TNT) You two started it all for the family. I’m so proud of what you become, and what you are about to do in life. The family loves you and honor you on this day. Your day ! Happy birthday”

Terrence and Terrell had a brief stint in TNA back in 2011 and have wrestled on the indie scene as TNT. They also took part in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in 2018.

