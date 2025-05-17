D-Von Dudley Discusses Arn Anderson’s Impact His Wrestling and Producing Career

In his latest video for Youtube (Via Fightful), D-Von Dudley spoke about the influence Arn Anderson had on his career as both a wrestler and a producer in WWE. Dudley is largely retired as a wrestler but became a producer in 2023.

He said: “My next tag team and the final tag team on my Mount Rushmore of tag teams is going to be Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, part of the legendary team, the Four Horsemen. Those two were one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of their era. During that time, so many things that we’ve learned from Tully and Arn that people do to this day, the knowledge that Arn Anderson has is incredible. I got to work with Arn in the WWE as a producer, and learn so much from him. He basically gave us an insight Arn so many different things that we could do better in the ring as a tag team than him and Tully did, and basically the psychology, how all of that worked, what they did back then. It was incredible, the sea of knowledge that Arn had. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Arn Anderson and for his help in helping me to become the producer that I am. Arn took me under his wing and basically guided me as much as he could, until the next person took me under their wing to guide me as a producer. But Arn had so much knowledge. If you are a young wrestler, if you are someone trying to break into the business, and you meet Anderson, please pick his brain, because I guarantee you will learn so much from that man, and what he’s done is incredible.”

In case you’re wondering who else made his tag team Mount Rushmore, it was The Road Warriors, The Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz.