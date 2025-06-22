D-Von Dudley Says You Can’t Compare Logan Paul to Jeff Hardy, Says Hardy Is ‘Unique’

In an interview with Plejmo (via Fightful), D-Von Dudley spoke about comparisons between Logan Paul and Jeff Hardy and said they’re not applicable because Hardy is one of a kind. The two drew comparisons for their natural aptitude when it comes to wrestling, although Paul picked it up much quicker in his short career.

Dudley, who has wrestled Hardy many times in the past, said: “When you look at what Jeff Hardy has done over the years compared to what Logan Paul has done, it’s like comparing LeBron to Jordan. There really is no comparison. I’m not knocking Logan, he’s done a great job since coming into pro wrestling. No one would ever have thought that he would have picked it up as quickly as he did. But he did. I’m happy to see somebody like that come in and really help the world of pro wrestling out, because that’s exactly what he’s doing, especially with his followers and what he has on YouTube. I’m very happy that he’s a part of the WWE because he has proven that he can hang, and he’s willing to do things that nobody else is willing to do.”

Hardy is currently working for TNA Wrestling and wrestled at last night’s TV tapings in Pittsburgh. Paul, meanwhile, is signed to WWE and recently was part of the main event for Money in the Bank.