D-Von Dudley Credits DDP With Helping Him To Walk Again

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), D-Von Dudley gave some insight into his recent health issues and credited DDP with getting him able to walk properly again. He has had back pain for years after retiring.

He said: “Basically what happened was I had an issue even after the back surgery where everything was tight. I couldn’t walk barely, I was walking with a limp, like some of those old timers you would see who never really took care of their bodies, and they would pay for it in the end. I couldn’t even go out with the family without hanging on to something. Then, someone told me, maybe you should try to call Dallas. Look at what Dallas did for so many people. He basically helped out Scott Hall, Jake Roberts, Butterbean,” Dudley said. “He sent me two documentaries on food and said, I want you to watch it. And I watched it and realized just how bad food is nowadays, how we think our food is healthy, but it’s not … DDP Yoga is the greatest thing I’ve ever done. It got to the point where after two to three weeks, I was able to walk.“