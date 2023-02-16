– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed his recent exit from the company, along with Triple H’s management style compared to Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via

Dudley on not having issues with Triple H and rumors of being pulled by WWE from an ECW tribute show: “Let me just say this. No issues with Triple H. Triple H did not threaten to fire me. What a lot of people don’t know is I did not speak to Hunter directly during that, but no, he did not threaten to fire me. It was just again, you know, miscommunication on the dirt sheet writers or whatever, but that was not the case. Again, I can’t really go into detail right now.”

On if he’d ever return to WWE: “I told Paul, ‘If you ever need me to come back to NXT, I’m there and I’ll be there for you. My door’s always open to Paul. I’m not saying that it’s not open to Vince, but I have a stronger relationship, I feel, with Triple H. There’s nothing bad about that. I don’t have an issue with Vince. I talked to Hunter a little bit more than I did with Vince and I think Paul understood me and understood me very well. I even wrote him in a text message telling him thank you for everything because I really admired him for where he came from in terms of in the business and the position that he’s in right now, and my loyalty lies with Paul. So if Paul wanted me to come back and do NXT, then I would come back, but right now I just want to enjoy myself and be with my family.”

On working with Vince McMahon compared to Triple H (via WrestlingInc.com): “I’ve had a good relationship with Vince. Vince was a little stern. … Vince was the guy that, basically, if you didn’t do it, you knew it. That rod was coming down. … Where Paul was kind of a little bit laid back, a little bit more forgiving, and a little bit easier to talk to in a sense.”