D-Von Dudley Credits Diamond Dallas Page For His Current Health

D-Von Dudley says that he owes a debt to Diamond Dallas Page for how good he’s currently feeling. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how he’s feeling currently, noting that Page’s vaunted DDP Yoga has helping him out.

“I’m feeling great,” Dudley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I owe a lot to Diamond Dallas Page, doing DDP Yoga. I cannot begin to tell you how good I feel right now because of him.”

He added, “I was 289 pounds, I’m now down to 239 pounds, just simply because of listening to him and what I put in my body now, how i’m eating and things like that. I feel better now than I did when I was back in ECW when I first stared out. I feel that good and again, I owe it all to DDP.”

Page has helped several performers through DDP Yoga since its inception in 2012.