D-Von Dudley Discusses Finding Out He’d Be in WWE 2K24

– During a recent interview with Screenrant, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed learning he’d be in WWE 2K24 as part of the recent ECW Punk DLC Pack that was just released. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“[laughs] Listen, I got a phone call and they said, ‘We’re gonna put you in the new video game, what do you think?’ I go, ‘I’m getting paid, right?’ They go, ‘Of course.’ Then hell yeah, I got nothing to say. [laughs] WWE and the makers of the video games have always been good to myself and Bubba, so we never really had to put any input or influence on anything that was done in terms of that. They’ve always hit our signature moves, even down to our walk when we’re walking to the ring. Me getting up to the top rope, clapping my hands and coming up with the 3-D sign, they’ve always been good.”

The ECW Punk Pack for WWE 2K24, featuring The Dudley Boyz and CM Punk, is now available for WWE 2K24.