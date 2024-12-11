– During a recent edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed the recent attack on Jade Cargill that took place at WWE SmackDown this week. Dudley theorized that Bayley being the culprit behind the attack wouldn’t surprise him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

D-Von Dudley on who attacked Jade Cargill: “I wouldn’t be surprised if maybe it was Bayley. You never know. Listen, don’t think Bayley is not above becoming a heel and doing heelish things to people. We’ve all seen it in the past, we’ve all seen things in the past where Bayley has come out mean and vicious.”

On how time will tell: “Who’s to say that she didn’t want to try and get that spot? We’ll see what happens. Again, storyline time will tell and we’ll have to go from there.”

Bayley is currently taking part in the tournament for the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship. She will face Chelsea Green in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday at WWE SmackDown. The show is being held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.