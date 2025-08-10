D-Von Dudley Recalls Hulk Hogan Backing Him in TNA, Reflects On Hogan’s Racism Controversy

D-Von Dudley recently spoke about Hulk Hogan’s legacy, recalling the late wrestling icon backing him in TNA and more. Dudley posted a video to his YouTube account sharing his thoughts on Hogan following the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing late last month. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Hogan’s impact on his career: “There were two separate episodes where Hogan had saved my career. The one was for the [TNA] Television Title with Robbie E. ‘Cause at that point in time, TNA didn’t believe that D-Von can go on his own, and do what he had to do. Hogan kept saying in the meeting, ‘He looks great. He’s taken off all the weight. He’s basically gotten his in-ring performance looking great. And his promos have gotten even better. Why aren’t we doing anything with D-Von?’ When I got to work, I remember Earl Hebner and Brian tell me, ‘You’re going over, kid.’ I go, ‘Yeah, right. That’s going to change.’ And they said, ‘No, you’re going over. Hogan wants it that way. It’s going to be that way. He really believes in you.'”

On Hogan congratulating him on the title win: “I remember one of the first people that came to me after I won the title was Hogan, hugging me saying, ‘Congratulations, brother. You deserve it.’ And that meant a lot to me.”

On the second time Hogan backed him: “We basically couldn’t come to an agreement on the contract, and so I decided to walk. I remember Hogan was disappointed in that decision because he made it publicly known. He went on his Twitter and basically said, ‘I don’t see why we let a guy like D-Von go. With the experience and the knowledge that he has, we need a guy like D-Von.'” Because of his voiced concern, it led to Dudley gaining a rejuvenated run in his career, and his most famous position outside of WWE in the villainous stable of Aces & Eights.

On Hogan’s racism controversy: “I didn’t know how I was going to react when I saw Hogan again. All I knew is I was hurt, I was extremely disappointed, and I just couldn’t imagine somebody who I looked up to…could say these things. It was only until I saw him later on where he pulled me aside and he let me know, ‘D-Von, I’m sorry. That’s not me. That wasn’t me. I know I was wrong for saying it, and I shouldn’t have never said it. I just want the world to be able to forgive me.’ Did I tell him I didn’t like what he said? Yes. Did I tell him he disappointed me? Absolutely I did. I made my feelings known.”

On forgiving Hogan through his faith: “Just like so many of us, I mess up just like the next man do. And I ask for forgiveness. From a biblical standpoint, the Bible does read, ‘You need to forgive your brother and your sister,’ because if you don’t, then the day we come up to those Pearly Gates, He will not forgive us…In no way, shape, or form am I condoning what was said, especially being African-American…But I can’t call myself a Christian if I’m not abiding by what the Bible says…I can’t sit here and say that I can hold a complete grudge over the man.”