WWE News: D-Von Dudley Hypes WWE Rivals Series, Alpha Academy On Sheamus’ YouTube Show
– D-Von Dudley took to his social media to promote next month’s WWE Rivals series on A&E. Dudley, who announced last week that he was exiting WWE, posted to Twitter on Wednesday to promote the series which premieres on February 19th:
“Very excited about the new season and panel for the @aetv special the rivals, February 19. Please join us as @bookertfivex @JBL @natbynature and myself @testifydvon discuss some of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. 9 new full episodes of exciting talk. Oh Testify!!!! #wwe”
Very excited about the new season and panel for the @aetv special the rivals, February 19. Please join us as @bookertfivex @JBL @natbynature and myself @testifydvon discuss some of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. 9 new full episodes of exciting talk. Oh Testify!!!! #wwe pic.twitter.com/700L9JEYOu
— D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 25, 2023
– Sheamus took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that Alpha Academy will be on this week’s episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube show. The Smackdown star wrote:
“Friday, CWW goes to the dogs with an Alpha Academy killer legs workout.. Not. To. Be. Missed ✌Sub2See.”
Friday, CWW goes to the dogs with an Alpha Academy killer legs workout.. Not. To. Be. Missed ✌🏻 Sub2See. https://t.co/dW4flw4o2s pic.twitter.com/efCeFgnknX
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 25, 2023
