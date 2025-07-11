D-Von Dudley Names Jeff Hardy’s Swanton As Most Painful Finisher He’s Taken

D-Von Dudley faced scores of opponents during his in-ring career, and he says that of all of them, Jeff Hardy had the most painful finisher to take. Dudley did a video on his YouTube channel about which WWE finishers hurt the most and he put Hardy’s Swanton at the top of the list.

“Jeff, I’ve said it many of times, you hurt me,” Dudley began (per Wrestling Inc). “But I will say being in the ring with you was a pleasure up until the finisher of the match. You go up on that top rope and you’re like no other. You go to jump off of there and get to hit that Swanton, and man, it’s like a sack of bricks just laying right on you. It would knock the wind out of me.”

Ge continued, “In all honesty, even though it was a stiff bump at times, I would say Jeff took care of me the majority of the times. But there were times where he landed on me, all that body weight just came crashing down, so with that, Jeff, no disrespect, I’m going have to give that the S-tier as being the move that hurt the most and probably the dangerous move out there.”

The Dudleys were regular opponents of The Hardys during their glory days in WWE, alongside Edge & Christian with the three teams innovating the TLC match.