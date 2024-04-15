D-Von Dudley Says Logan Paul Is A ‘Natural’, Says He Picked Up Wrestling Fast

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), D-Von Dudley spoke highly of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and said that he’s a ‘natural’ when it comes to wrestling.

He said: “I did not see him picking it up this fast, I don’t think anybody saw this. I think they probably looked at him being some guy that said, ‘I can do this.’ that was nowhere near as good as he is. Logan Paul is extremely good and my hat goes off to him because this is something that you can’t just wake up and decide you want to do and all of the sudden it just becomes natural. He’s a natural, he really really is.“