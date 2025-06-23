D-Von Dudley Loves R-Truth Becoming Ron Killings, Thinks It’s An Opportunity For Fans To See Another Side of Him

In an interview with The Toronto Sun (via Wrestling Inc), D-Von Dudley gave his thoughts on R-Truth’s recent transformation into his ‘Ron Killings’ persona, which came with a more aggressive attitude. Truth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank, attacking John Cena. He since dropped his previous character and started appearing under his real name.

Dudley said: “I love it. I think it’s his just due. He’s been entertaining people for years, whether it was comedy or just straight up being in the ring, and doing what he does best, I think it’s great. It’s an opportunity for people to see another side of Truth and for people to understand Truth, and not just the comical side, but the realism of what R-Truth is all about. I know Truth personally, and I know what he can do, and I know his ideas and things that he says. So, to me, it was no surprise that he had a great match on Saturday Night’s Main Event with John Cena. At first I thought it was a work and then I come to realize that it wasn’t, I’m like, ‘Well, what the hell happened for them to do that?’ It’s one thing if the person is not producing what they’re supposed to be producing as talent. But when you are and you’re entertaining people, how the hell do you let something like that go? So, I think that’s just some of the growing pains that’s happening on WWE’s part.“