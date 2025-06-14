D-Von Dudley On How Much Money Can Be Made From WWE Royalty Checks

In the latest video for his Youtube channel, D-Von Dudley spoke abot how much wrestlers on WWE Legends deals can earn from the company’s royalty checks. He noted that it can exceed $40,000.

He said: “Now, there’s a thing called a legends contract, or a legends deal, so to speak. I’m happy to say that me and Bubba got a legends deal. We signed it about two, maybe three years ago, and going strong and making money, it’s been a great opportunity for us, because remember back in the 80s and 90s, once you were done, you were done, we didn’t have anything like this that you could be able to make money off of. So the times have changed, and I’m definitely glad that I’ve changed with it. What the legends deals consist of is that the WWE is allowed to use your likeness. They’re allowed put you on video games, to put you on action figures, on cups and T-shirts. You name it, they’ll do it. You’re still making money one way or another with the company, and most likely it’s really good money. When you start making merchandise sales, and you get more than $30,000-40,000 a check, I mean, that’s really, really good money, so I’m very happy and content about what’s going on with that.“