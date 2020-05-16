D-Von Dudley Says No One Knew About Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy, Talks Reaction Backstage, Says Lynch Hasn’t Let Success Change Her

On his latest Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley discussed Becky Lynch’s pregnancy and says no one, not even Asuka, knew about it. Lynch announced on Raw that she is pregnant and vacated the WWE Women’s Championship, revealing to Asuka that her Money in the Bank win was actually for the title itself.

Dudley confirmed reports that Asuka didn’t know and said that everyone backstage had genuine, emotional reactions to the news. He also praised Lynch for her success, saying she’s a good person who has not let her success go to her head or change her. Highlights and the full video are below:

On no one backstage knowing what Lynch’s announcement was going to be: “It was really cool. No one knew. And we were watching the segment just like everyone else was at home. And, if I’m not mistaken, I believe you know, in the same thing, Asuka didn’t know. So, the reaction that she gave was extremely genuine and natural. You know, it’s one of those things where sometimes keeping things a secret — and I use that very, very loosely. Because I hate when sometimes a lot of the boys don’t know when something’s going on, and you think you have to work us and you don’t. Although I know some people go to the dirt sheets or what have you and start spilling the guts and next thing you know, it’s like, ‘How did this get out?'”

On the reaction backstage to the reveal: “This one, I think, was really cool not to say anything, because the response when she did say, you know, ‘You’re gonna go off to be WWE Women’s Champion now and I’m going to go off to be a mother,’ everybody in the room just went, ‘What??’ I mean, Nia, Lana, you know, Tamina. And I don’t want to say the other girl because if I do it might [laugh] it might take away from her meanness. But if you can figure out who I’m talking about — I never said her name! — she was even like, ‘What?’ I mean, everybody was taken aback by it, and I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

On Lynch’s popularity backstage: “If you’ve never met Becky, you don’t know how good of a person she is, how good-spirited she is. There are a few men and women in here, in the business, that you say, ‘If anyone’s a shoo-in to heaven, it’s that person.’ She’s definitely one of them. She has a very good heart. None of the fame, nor whatever she has encountered, stardom over the past two, three, four years, has gone to her head. She has been very, very level headed.

“I think some people might misconstrue her protecting what was being built as being somewhat of a big head. But the people who might think that are the ones that have big heads themselves. Everybody who’s in the locker room loves Becky. To use the term ‘The Man’ that she has been using for how long has she been on top and things of that nature — she really is. Congratulations to Becky, and I wish her and Seth nothing but success and happiness and joy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Table Talk with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.