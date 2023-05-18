D-Von Dudley Not Interested in WWE Return, Says He Had a Great Run There

D-Von Dudley had a long stint as a producer backstage in WWE, but he says he’s not keen on a return to the company. Dudley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and talked about his time in WWE, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On a potential return to WWE: “I’m not interested in it, I’ll be honest with you. I had a great run. I had a seven-year, sorry, eight-year [run]. That includes the year we came back, and then the producing years. I had a great time, I did. There were some stressful times working behind the scenes, but again, I basically did what I was supposed to do there, and my time is up.”

On his time in WWE as a producer: “I don’t have any ill feelings, but I’m done. I think I’m finished. I’m not going to say never, because in this business, you never say never, I do know that. But at the same token, the way I feel right now, there’s no reason for me to go back. There’s nothing there for me anymore.”