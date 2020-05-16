D-Von Dudley Says He’s Officially Retired From the Ring

D-Von Dudley’s in-ring career is officially over, according to the WWE Hall of Famer. D-Von announced the news on his latest episode of his Table Talk podcast with Mo Lighting; you can check out the highlights and full audio below.

D-Von’s career began in 1992. After being trained by Johnny Rodz, he began working in the Northeast before he found fame alongside Bubba Ray Dudley in ECW and the rest is history. He became a producer for WWE in 2016. His last match was a Four Way bout for the House of Glory Tag Team Titles on December 17th, 2016 alongside Bubba Ray against EYFBO (now known as Proud and Powerful in AEW), The Hardy Boyz, and Private Party.

On his in-ring career being over: “You know, I’m just — and I’ve told Lindsey this before. Even though I am little frustrated, I was a little frustrated of not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I’m extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling. I have officially announced that I’ve hung it up and I’m done, you know, except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling. No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I’m done. I’m officially done.”

On being happy with his career: “I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride, it really was. The old timers used to tell me, ‘Don’t blink, because when you do it’s over. It goes that fast.’ And it did feel like it went really, really fast. But a 28-year career — always being on top and never taking a break, regardless of the injuries or anything like that — we did it, you know? And I think Bubba said it best during our Hall of Fame speech. You know, we did it our way. We went out there and conquered. We became synonymous in terms of using the name when tag team wrestling comes up. We will always be put in with some of the best and arguably some people will say we were the best. But I’m just happy that when you do mention tag teams, the Dudley Boyz names come up.”

