D-Von Dudley On Why His Reverend Character Was Destined To Fail

D-Von Dudley had a short-lived solo run as “Reverend D-Von” in WWE in the early 2000s, and he recently weighed in on how it was destined to fail. Dudley spoke with the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling and was asked about the run, which happened in 2002 after the Dudley Boys were split up. Dudley spoke about his disappointments regarding how it played out, and you can see some highlights below:

On his disappointment about it: “I wasn’t happy with the push of it. I thought the push could have been a lot better than what it was. Like I always said, the people that I went over on — John Cena, Randy Orton, yes they was in their prime. But Mark Henry, Val Venis, and the biggest one of them all, Triple H. I don’t think Triple H would have ever laid down for me if he thought that character was garbage, you know? I enjoyed it, Hunter enjoyed it. Hunter made a reference that D-Von was getting the short end of the stick. I remember Randy telling me that he had conversations with Hunter about it and they told him, he goes, ‘Yeah, D-Von is getting thew short end of the stick on this push. And I was like, ‘Wow, if Hunter’s saying that then I am getting screwed.”

On the gimmick being doomed from the start: “It was always — to me it seemed like it was it was always destined for me to fail. And I say that because you know, here it is, I’ve been in the tag team for 10 years. So I wasn’t really a singles competitor at that point, even though that was my first love. But I wasn’t a singles competitor at that point, so trying to get out of being a tag team wrestler and now doing things as a singles wrestler that was hard. Now, you put Batista who’s never really been on TV, never really been anywhere, never done anything, now you put him with me and I have to get him over along with myself? That’s a hard task.”

