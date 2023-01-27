D-Von Dudley Weighs In On Working As a Producer In WWE Under Both Vince McMahon & Triple H

D-Von Dudley exited WWE earlier this month, and he recently discussed his time working there as a producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H. Dudley, who announced his exit from WWE on January 19th, did a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On what it was like working for Triple H: “Great. I have a lot to be thankful for with Triple H. He was the reason why I became a producer backstage. He gave me my first big victory as Reverend D-Von. Hunter actually believed in me and the gimmick and loved it. He said to somebody, ‘D-Von got the raw end of the stick with that,’ at least in some people’s eyes, but not mine. Hunter was always in my corner. I had a really good time working underneath him.”

On the differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon: “I enjoyed my time with WWE. I have nothing bad to say. The job is stressful whether you are Vince or Triple H. You have a live television show with a bunch of guys who can be primadonnas at times and if they want to do something that they feel passionate about, they want to do it. You have to be the guy to tell them no because this is what the boss wants. In my opinion, working with both Vince and Hunter was great, I had a good time, I learned a lot, it made me the person I am today. I have nothing bad to say about either man. I know people have their personal opinions and what they feel about certain people who were their bosses. I have nothing negative to say.”

On the hardest part of being a producer: “Hardest part of being a producer? Well, I guess when the boss tells you what he wants done and talent doesn’t want to do it or see it his way, now you have to be the buffer. That was the hardest. Especially if you were in the ring with these guys, you wrestled them, now you put on a suit and tie, and you tell him what the boss wants. That was the hardest thing.”

On if he’d like to work with AEW: “I don’t mind working with them as a producer, but not an in-ring talent.”

On if he’ll be at the Royal Rumble: “I’ll tell you where I’m not going to be, and that will be the Rumble. I’m not going to be at the Rumble. My back surgery, I had February 15th [last year]. February 15 of this year will be a year, I’ll be cleared and ready to go.”