D-Von Dudley Loved Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Speech

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Wrestling Inc), D-Von Dudley praised the speech that Paul Heyman gave at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this month. He noted that he was live at the arena and so he didn’t know what parts of Heyman’s speech were being censored on TV.

He said: “His speech made me sweat. I thought the induction was great because Paul really did deserve it. Paul changed the face of professional wrestling, of course, along with the likes of Cactus Jack, and Terry Funk, and [Atsushi] Onita bringing that FMW style from Japan to the United States in which ECW was born. But with the ideas and the booking of Paul and how he ran that company, it was great, and how he gave a bunch of misfits an opportunity when other wrestling organizations wouldn’t have dared give us an opportunity, he gave and made us into stars.“