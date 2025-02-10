D-Von Dudley On the Possibility Of a Rematch With Hardys and Edge & Christian

D-Von Dudley recently shared his thoughts on the chances of seeing the Dudleys battle their old rivals in The Hardys and Edge & Christian. Edge and Christian are now in AEW as Cope and Christian Cage, while The Hardys are in TNA. D-Von was asked about the possibility of another match between the three longtime rivals in an appearance on Recap Rewind Relive, and you can see highlights below:

On a possible rematch between the three: “I mean, you could. I don’t know about Edge and Christian because they’re in AEW. Tony Khan is not — I don’t think he’s into wanting to share his talent with other companies. I know Triple H is doing it with TNA and things like that, but I don’t know if Tony Khan would do that.”

On a possible Hardy and Dudleys match: “Could you see the Hardys and the Dudleys go at it one more time? Absolutely. But to say Edge & Christian? I don’t know. But I will tell you one thing. You can get all six of us back in the ring together, but I ain’t doing no damn TLC match.”

