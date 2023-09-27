D-Von Dudley Elaborates On Dealing With Racism During First WWE Run

As previously reported, D-Von Dudley noted in an interview that he dealt with racism in WWE during his first run with the company. He did not name the “prominent figure” involved, but said they were in the office. In an interview with PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc), D-Von elaborated more on the situation but still refused to name the person involved. He noted that it was not JBL, Michael Hayes or Vince McMahon.

He said: “I want people to stop guessing who it was because I’m not gonna say who it was. You want me to say it because now you want to run this person through the mud. And yes, does that person deserve it? Yes. But I’ve always said God has his way of getting back at these people that do things like that … Again, there were witnesses that were there. Bubba [Ray Dudley] was there for the first one. He was the one that actually grabbed me and stopped me from knocking the hell out of this person. The second time, Bubba was there again, along with Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, Spike Dudley. We were in Indianapolis, Indiana, sitting down in catering when that happened the second time.

Well, I was being very condescending to this individual afterwards. Because this person came to me and said, ‘Hey, D-Von, how’re you doing? How is everything?’ I was like, ‘Why are you saying hi to me? You don’t like me.’ But I would say this in front of the people. ‘What do you mean I don’t like you? Of course I like you.’ I go, ‘No, you don’t. Stop lying. Come on, you know you don’t like me. You’ve admitted it.’ ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. Of course I do. Why would you think that? No, I’m there for you all the way.’ I would be very condescending with this person. I tried to embarrass him as much as I could in front of people, but without being disrespectful. And so then I realized [I] got underneath this person’s skin, and that person basically stopped talking to me after a while.“