D-Von Dudley Recalls Racist Experience In WWE During Attitude Era

D-Von Dudley recently recounted his experiences with racism around someone in WWE during the Attitude Era. Dudley spoke about the incidents during his appearance on Maven’s YouTube channel where the two discussed WWE’s most racist moments.

The WWE Hall of Famer chose not to name the person but said that it was someone wrestling fans would know and was not Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, JBL, or Michael Hayes and recalled how it happened at the opening of the WWE restaurant in New York City. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experiences with racism in WWE: “I encountered my own racism in WWE, I hate say it, but I did with certain people that were in the office that were higher up. It was never Vince, it was never John Laurinaitis, it was never Michael Hayes, but there were individuals during that time during the Attitude Era that basically said that they didn’t like me because I was black.”

On his experiences with the person: “Told me to my face a couple of times. The person said that he didn’t like me ’cause I was black, and told Bubba [Ray Dudley], you know, started off by saying, ‘Bubba, you’re a good guy. I like you, I like you a lot. But, D-Von, I don’t know.’ [Others told the person] D-Von’s a good guy,’ [The individual said] ‘But, he’s black, you know?’ I remember balling up my fist and Bubba felt it and saw and grabbed me.”