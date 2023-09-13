D-Von Dudley Recalls His Reverend D-Von Gimmick in WWE

– During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley of The Dudley Boyz and Team 3D recalled his stint as a singles wrestler in WWE with his Reverend D-Von gimmick. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

D-Von Dudley on his Reverend D-Von gimmick in WWE: “The singles run that I had in WWE — I thought it was great, with the Reverend D-Von gimmick. I thought it went fantastic, but there were powers [that] be within the company that basically stopped it.”

On working with Triple H: “I always said, if the Reverend D-Von gimmick did not work, then Triple H would’ve never laid down for me on SmackDown. Not only did he lay down, but the man gave me 50-50 of the match. If he didn’t believe in that gimmick, he would’ve never done that. Not to mention, I’m hitting promos with Vince, [the] first time out. The people were reacting, the whole nine [yards], so it was definitely somebody in Vince’s ear that stopped it.”