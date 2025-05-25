– In a recent video on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recalled how D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley had to change their tag team name of The Dudley Boyz to Team 3D after leaving WWE in 2005. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

D-Von Dudley on not having the rights to use The Dudley Boyz: “The Dudley Boyz couldn’t use the Dudley Boyz on the independent circuit at the time or TNA Wrestling because we thought we had the rights to have that name. We thought that it was signed over to us when we left ECW, and when we asked questions about it when we left the WWE in 2005, we found out unfortunately, that we did not own the rights to the name of the Dudley Boyz. So, the WWE sent a letter of a cease and desist that we could not use the name the Dudley Boyz. We couldn’t use the glasses. We couldn’t use the camos or anything that was like the Dudley Boyz.”

On coming up with Team 3D: “So, the Dudley Boyz came up with their own version of it, Team 3D, because the move itself, 3D, which is what we use, which is the Dudley Death Drop, was huge and it was over. And when people heard 3D, they basically knew it had to represent the Dudley Boys. So, we were able to call ourselves Team 3D.”