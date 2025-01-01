D-Von Dudley Reflects on RVD and Sabu Being The Heart & Soul of ECW When They Beat Them

– WWE Vault recently released a career retrospective on WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz. During the retrospective, D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley looked back at an ECW Tag Team Title match against Rob Van Dam and Sabu on ECW Hardcore TV in 1998. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)”

D-Von Dudley on Rob Van Dam and Sabu being the heart and soul of ECW: “I think RVD and Sabu were kinda the heart and soul of ECW during that time. They weren’t the only ones, but they were kinda in that picture. They were so over in what they did. And being in the ring with them, you knew something was gonna be magical, especially if they were in there with the Dudleys.”

D-Von Dudley on Sabu being stuff: “Sabu was a little stiff. He would land on you or punch the hell out of you. He had this three punch combination where he would hit you once, hit you a second time, and apologize before the third punch came because he knew he was going to stiff you and he didn’t do it on purpose. That was just the way it was.”