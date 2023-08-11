D-Von Dudley On Returning to Ring For Impact 1000, Recent Health Issues

D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray are reuniting for Impact’s 1,000th episode, and D-Von recently talked about his return to the ring. D-Von appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reuniting with Bully Ray for Impact 1000: “It’s been almost 10 years since I’ve been in the ring. It’s like riding a bike.”

On his health issues over the last few years: “I’ve had some health issues and I think that’s one of the biggest things for me. Because I had the stroke in 2020 and I almost didn’t make it. I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for my wife, who I love dearly and who really saw that I was having a stroke. The stroke is a silent killer.”

On also undergoing back surgery at that time: “So to go through all of that within a short period of time within each other, and now all of a sudden to have the opportunity to get back together with Bubba and be on the 1000th episode of Impact and relive the glory we once had, I think it’s great. I’m really looking forward to this.”