– In a video on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley compared working for Paul Heyman to Vince McMahon, ranking them against each other. He also revealed that despite everything, he preferred working for Heyman over McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

D-Von Dudley on who was his greatest boss: “Who do I feel was the greatest boss to work for? Paul Heyman or Vincent Kennedy McMahon, it’s a landslide with Paul. I love you, Vince, don’t get me wrong, but the bond that I had with him before I met you, that kind of takes over. So I’m sorry, but no hard feelings. Paul was just somebody that made you feel connected to him. He made you feel like he genuinely cared because he did.”

On why he will always be grateful to McMahon: “I will always be grateful to him, and I will always owe him gratitude like you wouldn’t believe, for what he’s done for me and my family. So Paul, thank you. Thank you for always being in my corner, and thank you for believing in D-Von, because without you, there would be no me.”

D-Von Dudley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) as part of the Class of 2018.