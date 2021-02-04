D-Von Dudley Reveals He Had a Stroke, Says He’s Better Now

In the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast (via Fightful), D-Von Dudley revealed that he recently suffered a stroke but added that he’s currently doing better.

He said: “I was denying it and wasn’t saying anything before, but I’ll let it out now because I’m doing so much better. I had a stroke and now I’m doing so much better. I’m back to my normal self on this.”

He didn’t say when he had the stroke, but it was noted back in November that he missed several weeks of WWE tapings due to health issues. At the time, he seemed to get angry with people for speculating on his condition.