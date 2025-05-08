– In a new video on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley answers some of Google’s most-asked wrestling questions. According to D-Von, a wrestler holding a title doesn’t automatically mean they receive an increase in their payout, though it does sometimes increase a wrestler’s compensation due to their responsibilities as a champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Well, I gotta say yes or no to that. You could be a champion and pretty much make the same amount, but if you’re put in that position to be a champion, then chances are your pay will go up because you’re the one carrying the company. You’re the one that’s going to be the face of the company at that particular time. So why wouldn’t they pay you more? Of course, you would get more. But again, there’s some people that just don’t receive more money just because they’re champions, but I would say a large percentage of them do.”