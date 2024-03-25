D-Von Dudley Recalls Main Eventing WWE Shows With The Hardys, Edge & Christian

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), D-Von Dudley spoke about the Dudley Boyz’ run in WWE and how they were able to main event shows with the Hardys and Edge & Christian. He said he knew “something was good” with the Dudleys when they headlined an episode of Smackdown against The Rock and the Undertaker.

He said: “There were tag team guys that did not main event in WWE. But the Dudleys, Edge and Christian, and the Hardys did; it was on ‘Raw,’ ‘SmackDown,’ and live events. We had built up that type of chemistry with each other where we were able to show that we could carry a main event status on a show, and we did that. There was never a tag team [in WWE], correct me if I’m wrong, I don’t even think the Road Warriors even did that, where they were main eventing, closing out a show.“