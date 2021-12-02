D-Von Dudley Says He Will Have Minor Back Surgery Next Week

During the latest episode of Table Talk (via Fightful), D-Von Dudley said that he will a minor surgical procedure on his back next week (December 8) after meeting with several doctors.

He said: “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December 8 for a minor procedure. I go for the consultation on December 8 and he’ll give me the date on when it’ll happen. They’ll go in with a thin needle, get the disc, fuse it, move it back to where it needs to be, put the bolt and screw in and I’m good to go. They said about two to three weeks tops,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this since about 2010. A lot of us deal with this pain with our backs and sometimes it gets to the point where you can’t take it anymore and you have to do something about it. There are other guys where their backs are messed up and they don’t have the insurance or money to take care of it. WWE provides great health insurance so I’m able to go see a doctor, a couple doctors, and (have) the insurance because I can only imagine what that surgery would cost. I’ve got something that everyone in pro wrestling is dealing with right now and I’m going to get it fixed. It’s like having your knee scoped. I’m going in to get the back scraped.“