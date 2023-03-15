D-Von Dudley Says He’s Getting an MRI, Will Determine If He Can Get In the Ring After

D-Von Dudley recently gave an update on his medical status, noting that he will be getting an MRI and will determine if he can get back in the ring soon. Dudley, who exited WWE in January, recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda about the possibility of wrestling again. The former WWE producer has not wrestled since undergound back surgery on his back early last year, but noted that he and Bully Ray have discussed the idea of reuniting if his medicals work out.

“Me and Bubba have talked about it,” D-Von said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s not, you know, unheard of. You know, I did have major back surgery. So, I just took the X-rays today and that’s going to be sent to my doctor to see if everything is good and I actually take my MRI tomorrow to see if the fusions that took place, everything is still in tact.”

He continued, “So, once I get the okay from that, within the next week or two, I will be able to determine whether I’m going to get back in the ring. It looks very good.”