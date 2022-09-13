D-Von Dudley Says His Responsibilities In WWE Have ‘Picked Up’ With New Regime

D-Von Dudley is keeping busy under the new leadership in WWE, and he’s happy with that. The WWE producer spoke with the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, and a few highlights are below:

On the changes with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in charge: “With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon], which I am extremely happy about, I think everyone’s happy. And just for the simple fact that we’re all happy about what Vince did for 50 years-plus, but sometimes with every company, with every new whatever it is, it’s always good for a new fresh [perspective & ideas]. And we’re not discounting what Vince did, like I said, for the past 50 years. But sometimes you need a little change, and I’m happy about that.”

On his responsibilities under the new regime: “With all of that going around right now, I guess the responsibility for me has picked up a little bit. And I’m happy for that, because again, I get to do my ideas, and me and Hunter have a very good relationship. Him and Stephanie both.”

